Towns and catchments across the Riverina have copped a drenching as storms lashed the region this week, but despite a lull, more of the same could be just around the corner.
The northwestern Riverina town of Lake Cargelligo was among the hardest hit, receiving a dumping of 44 millimetres of rainfall at the Bureau of Meteorology's airport gauge in the last 48 hours to 9am Thursday.
West Wyalong also recorded a substantial 38.6 millimetres, while Griffith recorded 35.2 at the airport.
Rainfall totals across Wagga varied widely, with the bureau's Kapooka gauge recording 31.4 millimetres. In comparison, the gauge at Wagga Airport received just 16.6 millimetres of rain.
Other Riverina towns were not spared, with Deniliquin receiving 25.4 millimetres rain, Hay 24.8, Young 23.8, Temora 21.6, Albury 20.8, Cootamundra 20.2 and Narrandera 17.2 millimetres.
The Burrinjuck Dam on the Murrumbidgee also received a hefty 55 millimetres of rain and is now at 92.7 per cent capacity.
A flood watch for the Murrumbidgee and Tumut Rivers issued by the bureau on Tuesday has now been cancelled.
However, Riverina communities remain on high alert with major rainfalls forecast to hit again on Friday.
Wagga residents can expect up to 35 millimetres rainfall if bureau forecasts come true.
Across the region, Tumut could see falls of up to 30 millimetres, Griffith, Narrandera and Lake Cargelligo up to 25, West Wyalong 20.
Albury could also see falls of up to 65 millimetres across Thursday and Friday.
Originally from South Australia, Andrew Mangelsdorf grew up in Victoria before launching his career in Temora, NSW. He also served as a journalist at Lake Cargelligo before making the move to The Daily Advertiser in 2022.
