The Area News

Bushfire danger season has begun, running from October 1 to March 31

Cai Holroyd
By Cai Holroyd
Updated October 6 2022 - 9:49am, first published 12:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Hell meets high water as fire season begins

The 2022/23 Bushfire Danger Period has formally begun, running from October 1 to March 31 and Griffith firies are taking the opportunity to remind residents not to get complacent.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Cai Holroyd

Cai Holroyd

Journalist

Journalist for the Area News in Griffith. RMIT graduate. Full-time writer and part-time nuisance. Been described as 'present.'

Local News

Get the latest Griffith news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.