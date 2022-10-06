Hell meets high water as fire season begins

The 2022/23 Bushfire Danger Period has formally begun, running from October 1 to March 31 and Griffith firies are taking the opportunity to remind residents not to get complacent.
It might seem odd to be concerned about fires as we face torrents of rain, but the Griffith RFS said that it can actually increase the grass fire risk in the next months.
"Obviously at the moment with the recent rains that we've been having and the floods, that does increase the grass growth," said Operational Officer Issac Lee.
"Once the grass dries out, that increases the risk of grass fires. With all the rain, around the end of the year and early next year, the risk will definitely be higher."
"The issue we're having is people getting a bit complacent due to the rain, but I think the biggest thing to remember is that grass can cure pretty quickly."
The RFS is pushing the usual messages to ensure everyone is safe and prepared for the potential of fires.
"We're pushing for people to be prepared for the fire season - ensure you have a fire break and prepare the property in general."
"Obviously, it's an important thing to have a bushfire survival plan and ensure your family and friends are aware of what that is."
Officer Lee said it was particularly important to clean out gutters and ensure grass is cut - as well as pushing for those on large properties to know their property number to ensure emergency services can find them quickly in crisis.
"A lot of people out there don't know their property number, which can delay a response from emergency services," he explained.
"To figure that out, contact the local council and tell them where you are located, they can tell you."
Officer Lee encouraged any residents to report hazards on public land or council property to the relevant authority, and reminded all that the fire service can investigate and clean up properties on behalf of the elderly or disabled.
