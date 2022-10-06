The Area News

Griffith police are urging the public to remain vigilant and respectful following a recent spike in malicious damage to public property

Vincent Dwyer
By Vincent Dwyer
Updated October 6 2022 - 9:50am, first published 3:00am
Crime Prevention Officer Naomi Wilmot says Griffith residents should report to the police any suspicious activity near public property. Photo by Vincent Dwyer.

Griffith police are urging community members to remain vigilant following a spike in malicious damage cases which have resulted in costly damage to public property.

