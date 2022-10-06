Griffith police are urging community members to remain vigilant following a spike in malicious damage cases which have resulted in costly damage to public property.
Crime Prevention Officer Naomi Wilmot said recent malicious damage cases, like the dismantling of Street Scapes property in Memorial Park in September, had not only financial effects, but community-wide effects too.
"It can affect people who have spent money to do these things and who've put time in," she said.
"There's an emotional connection to different areas in Griffith, whether people have been part of it in planting, or have been there while works were getting done."
Senior Constable Wilmot said malicious damage, which constitutes property being deliberately damaged or destroyed, can vary in nature, with some cases of private property destruction being linked to domestic violence, while others can be public property damage caused by members of the community.
Senior Constable Wilmot said recent cases have been the latter, and that police were implementing measures to prevent such incidents occurring or catch those responsible.
"We've been able to get some CCTV footage from the council which has been great in allowing us to identify these young offenders that've been doing it," she explained.
"We also ask the community that if they see something then say something. If there's a group of people that you think aren't there for the right purpose then ring the police and let us know."
The number of cases linked to malicious damage in the MIA since 2021 have been stable but high.
According to the NSW Bureau of Crime Statistics and Research, from July 2021 to June 2022 the rate of malicious damage cases in the MIA per 100,000 population was 944, above the statewide rate of 581.
Senior constable Wilmot urged further preventative action from community members, as well as some self-assessment by potential offenders.
"Think about other people and how it affects not just yourself," she said.
"We're meant to take pride in where we're living and make it look nice and appealing for other people to come to, especially with Spring Fest starting in Griffith and gardens being open.
"After COVID-19 and not having people here for such a long time, we should ensure it's inviting and a nice place for families to be."
To report any suspicious activity contact Griffith Police Station on 6969 4299, or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000. Anonymous reporting is available.
Vincent Dwyer is a Riverina-based journalist for The Area News in Griffith and The Irrigator in Leeton.
