October 5 2022 - 5:00am
Griffith's new sustainable development director Bruce Gibbs says he wants to help address ongoing challenges with a rising population and low housing. Photo is contributed.

Griffith City Council has appointed its new sustainable development director in Bruce Gibbs who boasts more than 20 years of experience in urban and regional planning.

