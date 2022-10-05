Griffith City Council has appointed its new sustainable development director in Bruce Gibbs who boasts more than 20 years of experience in urban and regional planning.
Mr Gibbs began his role in late September, and will now provide input on development assessment, planning and building services, as well as environment and health.
Mr Gibbs' previously held a role at the Clarence City Council in Hobart, where he was principal planner for the past 12 years. He also has experience working in Queensland and the UK in both the public and private sectors.
His appointment was welcomed by both council general manager Brett Stonestreet and mayor Doug Curran, with the latter saying he was sure Mr Gibbs will help Griffith continue to grow and prosper.
Mr Gibbs told The Area News he came across the Griffith role via a Sydney-based agency which specialised in senior and executive recruitment across regional NSW and Tasmania.
He said his motivation behind accepting the new position was simple.
"I was particularly attracted to Griffith because it is such a vibrant and thriving city and, coming from an urban and regional planning background, I was particularly drawn to the uniqueness of Griffith as a planned city," Mr Gibbs explained.
The new sustainable development director will now focus on several key areas, including development assessment, strategic land use planning, property management, and the airport.
He said environmental health and improvements to Lake Wyangan will also be key focus areas.
During his time in Griffith, Mr Gibbs said he particularly wanted to tackle issues surrounding a booming population and a struggling housing market.
"I am motivated to play my part in addressing the challenges raised by rapid growth and a lack of housing in Griffith," he said.
"In particular, I will be focusing on delivering Council's strategic land use agenda and improving the delivery of our development assessment service."
Vincent Dwyer is a Riverina-based journalist for The Area News in Griffith and The Irrigator in Leeton. Doesn't mind the odd Seinfeld episode. You can reach him at vincent.dwyer@austcommunitymedia.com.au
