The chances of cricket on the weekend are getting lower by the day, with teams not confident

Updated October 5 2022 - 7:16am, first published 3:00am
Bleak outlook for weekend cricket

It's not looking good for the T20 games this weekend with the rain not looking to let up before the games are set to begin at 1.00 on October 8.

