Bleak outlook for weekend cricket

It's not looking good for the T20 games this weekend with the rain not looking to let up before the games are set to begin at 1.00 on October 8.
The Riverina is currently experiencing record amounts of rain, with severe weather alerts across the region and forecasts of up to 100mm of rain in just 24 hours.
The East Mirrool Regulator is under a particularly close watch by council staff to ensure the maximum amount of floodwater possible is sent through the system.
The test matches are currently scheduled for the weekend, but Coro Cougars Captain Hayden Pascoe said that he's not confident the games will go ahead.
"I don't think it'll be on because of the weather," he said.
"It's supposed to rain again Thursday and Friday, so I don't think we'll be getting on, even the wickets are unprepared ... the odds are pretty slim."
He added that safety had to come first.
"They won't put anyone on if there's going to be any risk - I think everyone is pretty quick to call the game off around here, we don't want to see anyone get injured or have an accident."
Despite the chances of the weekend games falling lower by the day, Pascoe is still optimistic for the cricket season as a whole.
"It comes around quick - I feel like footy season just finished," he said.
"Obviously it'd be nice to play some cricket ... it's a little disappointing but we'll reschedule."
