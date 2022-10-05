The Area News
Court

Daryl Leslie Buerkner sentenced to 21 months jail, with 12 month non-parole period after conviction

By The Area News
Updated October 13 2022 - 4:17am, first published October 5 2022 - 10:00pm
Man jailed for choking former partner, breaching AVO

A Griffith man will spend at least a year in jail after breaching an apprehended domestic violence order and choking his ex-partner.

Local News

