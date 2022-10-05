Man jailed for choking former partner, breaching AVO

A Griffith man will spend at least a year in jail after breaching an apprehended domestic violence order and choking his ex-partner.
Daryl Leslie Buerkner, 49, was sentenced in Griffith Local Court on October 5 after he changed his plea to guilty for the contravention and plead guilty to a charge of intentionally choking a person without consent.
According to a statement of facts presented by police to the court, Buerkner arrived at his former partner's home at 9pm on April 1.
He walked up to the front door, called out to her and was told to leave. Buerkner continued to yell before the door was opened and he entered without permission.
The woman called police and Buerkner fled. The woman left before returning at 11.45pm on the same day.
Buerkner later returned and entered the house without permission, continuing to yell abuse at the woman.
The court heard he grabbed the woman around the throat and pushed her on to a bed and held his body weight on her, preventing her from escaping. He pinned her arms down stopping her from reaching her phone.
He eventually let go, and asked the woman not to call police before fleeing. He was later arrested by police following a search.
Buerkner's legal representative Jessica Munro said her client had plead guilty to the charge of intentionally choke a person without consent at the first opportunity.
READ MORE
Ms Munro said Buerkner planned to live with his father following release and aimed to return to working in landscaping.
He had also since stopping communicating with his former partner.
Magistrate Trevor Khan acknowledged the charge of contravening the AVDO had been been set down for hearing until Buerkner changed his plea.
He said Buerkner's actions represented a serious example of choking which could often be a precursor to more serious offences.
"His criminal history includes the full panopoly of offences," Mr Khan said.
"It's quite an extensive record and sadly the imposition of terms of imprisonment to date have been unsuccessful from deterring the man from offending."
Mr Khan said there had to be a point where Buerkner decided to pursue a more productive lifestyle.
Mr Khan said the threshold for a term of imprisonment had been crossed but acknowledged a psychiatric report which identified a number of challenges faced by Buerkner.
Buerkner was sentenced to an aggregate sentence of 21 months, with a 12 month non-parole period.
He will be eligible for parole on March 21, 2023.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.