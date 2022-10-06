'This was a beating that was handed out'

A Griffith man who punched a person in the head nine times has narrowly avoided a full-time prison sentence.
Charly Samu, 33, was sentenced in Griffith Local Court on October 5 for assault occasioning actual bodily harm after pleading guilty to the charge in August.
According to documents tendered to court, Samu and another man were in the poker machine room of a Griffith hotel at 10.30pm on June 21. At the time Samu was an employee at the hotel but off-duty and not in uniform or wearing identification.
The other man began betting on a bonus feature and hit the pokie machine hard. Samu, who was nearby warned the man not to hit the machine hard, which began an escalating series of challenges and threats.
Samu later told police that the victim threatened to slit his throat.
At that point Samu hit the man in the head, and then continued to punch him in the head another eight times.
CCTV showed the man sliding to the ground from his chair unconscious after the first punch. Hotel staff intervened, telling Samu to leave.
The victim regained consciousness and eventually left the hotel. After waking up the following day he experienced pain to his face, neck and jaw and having no memory of the incident, assumed he'd fallen over while intoxicated.
A witness told him what had happened and as he continued to experience pain, reported the incident to police on June 24.
When police visited the hotel on June 27, they got CCTV footage of the incident and were told Samu's employment had been terminated.
Samu was charged on June 28 after visiting the police station and making admissions during an interview with officers.
Samu's solicitor David Davidge said there had been a degree of animosity from the victim before the offence.
Mr Davidge said Samu was seeking professional help to address his impulse control when presented with conflict, an issue which arose from his upbringing.
He said his client had secured full-time employment since the offence to support his rehabilitation.
"In my view, this was a beating that was handed out," Magistrate Trevor Khan said.
Mr Khan accepted a sentencing assessment report which spoke well of Samu's prospects for the future and showed he had insight into how the offence had put stress on his family.
However, Mr Khan said he also had to consider the impact on the victim, and convicted Samu.
"Many a victim has made a remark outside a hotel but the response cannot be physical violence," Mr Khan said.
Mr Khan warned Samu that even a single punch could have tragic consequences.
Samu was sentenced to a nine-month jail sentence which will be served in the community as an intensive corrections order supervised by NSW Community Corrections.
He will also be required to complete 80 hours community service.
