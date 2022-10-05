The Area News

Georgia Grimmond snatches lead in fifth week of Arsova Competition

By Ron Anson
Updated October 5 2022 - 1:07am, first published 12:57am
Georgia Grimmond crosses the line during the weekend and taking the lead in the Arsova Competition. Photo by Ron Anson

Georgia Grimmond snatched the competition lead in week five of the Arsova long course competition while Connor Moore cemented his lead in the short course competition.

