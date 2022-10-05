Georgia Grimmond snatched the competition lead in week five of the Arsova long course competition while Connor Moore cemented his lead in the short course competition.
Despite Tania Moore having 30 seconds added to her handicap she was again first of the 27 long course starters to cross the line with a net time of 34 minutes 39 seconds, that made it two first in a row.
Grimmond also had 30 seconds added to her handicap and finished in second place, the same placing as last week. Her net time of 31m17s gained her 35 points and propelled her to an eight-point lead in the competition from Gary Andreazza (133 points).
After four weeks of creeping handicaps Andreazza remained on 9m45s and finished sixth for the second week in a row.
Graeme Lyon missed last week's Hill run as he was father of the groom. Seems with the wedding done and dusted he was able to relax a bit and shine on the Hill coming in third with a net time of 29m49s which was two minutes faster than his last run.
Allan Jones usually features in the top 10, however a full one minute added to his handicap found him finishing with a new set of Feral's. Rodney Savage started with a 17m handicap and posted the fastest net time for the run (23m42s).
All the long course competitors were surprised to find yet another burnt out tradie's ute on the track.
Running off a handicap of 11m15s Harry Morshead finished first in the short course competition posting a net time of 14m16s.
After three wins in a row Connor Moore was second (net time 15m 36s). Moore on 181 points has a lead of 40 points ahead of rival Elio Minato and with Morshead going back to boarding school it looks like it will be a comfortable competition win for Moore.
Nate Mingay came home in 3rd place and posted the fastest short course time on the day (13m51s).
With the hockey season over and having returned from the Scottish theatrical excursion Lorraine Maxwell was back on the Hill. Some might think Simon Fattore is a little out of form returning 18th in the short course, however the added handicap of piggy backing son Reuban for more than half the course puts the placing in a clearer perspective.
Equally Donna Jackson's 25th place is best understood knowing the added handicap of shepherding three grandchildren around the course.
The Feral's meet at the green water tower opposite pioneer park for a 5.30pm start, yes with daylight saving we start an hour later. If you enjoy social activities and keeping fit through running, then the Feral's may suit you. New members are always welcome.
