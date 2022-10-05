MLHD adopts new tech to fight breast cancer

Murrumbidgee Local Health District has adopted a brand new technology in the fight against breast cancer.
The Magseed, a tiny steel 'seed' smaller than a grain of rice, can be implanted in a cancerous breast tumour to mark it's location ahead of surgical procedures.
The Murrumbidgee is the first NSW district to adopt the technology, to the delight of local surgeons.
Dr Kate FitzGerald, a Griffith surgeon, said she was keen to see the Magseeds available after her experience with the technology in Scotland.
"The thin wires, which usually had to be placed the day of surgery, needed to be placed by a radiologist and then taped to the patient's breast until they were in the operating room," Dr FitzGerald said.
"With the seed I have more flexibility around where I make the incision. As well as getting the best result as far as removing the cancer, I can also make it look as nice as possible."
Minister for Regional Health Bronnie Taylor said that the new technology was a 'testament to the quality of medical care.'
"I am so proud that the first Local Health District in NSW to provide this exciting, new and life-saving technology is a regional one," Mrs Taylor said.
The Griffith Breast Cancer Support Group were crucial in securing funding to go towards purchasing the new technology.
President of the Griffith Breast Cancer Support Group, Kaye Mossman said the group was pleased to have seen their fundraising efforts pay off with the Magseeds.
"Through the generosity of the Griffith community we have raised enough money to not only support our local patients with their individual costs, but also make a very substantial donation to Murrumbidgee Local Health District to help fund this exciting new technology," Mrs Mossman said.
