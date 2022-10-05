The Area News

CareSouth Griffith will host their first school holiday event with an afternoon of activities, competitions, skating and more at Griffith skate park on Friday

Vincent Dwyer
By Vincent Dwyer
Updated October 5 2022 - 5:48am, first published 1:00am
CareSouth manager Brenda Trembath and team leader Joel McIntyre at Griffith skate park. Photo by Vincent Dwyer.

UPDATE WEDNESDAY 2:57pm: The event has been postponed until the summer holidays due to forecasted heavy rain.

