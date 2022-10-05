UPDATE WEDNESDAY 2:57pm: The event has been postponed until the summer holidays due to forecasted heavy rain.
Community services organisation CareSouth will host an afternoon of skating, music, food and more at Griffith skate park on Friday, encouraging kids to get out and learn more about the support services available to them.
'Kick, Bounce, Skate with Mates' is the brainchild of CareSouth caseworker Nicole Loaloadravu who wanted to create a positive, mentoring-based school holiday activity through partnerships with local organisations:
The event will run from 12:30pm to 3:30pm, and will feature several activities, including a yarning circle hosted by mental health advocate Damian Thorne, live music by DJ Static, an Aboriginal dance group performance, skate competitions, free food and more.
The event was made possible by a NSW government grant, and has already attracted many sponsors including Griffith Black and Whites, Headspace, and Griffith Aboriginal Medical Service.
CareSouth team leader Joel McIntyre said the event was also about spreading awareness around the organisation itself.
"We wanted to get our name out there and let kids know there are support services out there for them," he said.
"Nicole noticed that once the footy season's done some kids don't know what to do, especially low income kids.
"She thought we really needed a good community event in the holidays. It's not going to cost anyone money, and kids can come and be part of it."
Mr McIntyre said CareSouth wanted the event to help decrease stigmas around children in out-of-home care.
"It isn't something they should be ashamed of," he said.
CareSouth manager Brenda Trembath agreed that decreasing stigmas and raising awareness on CareSouth's services, including opportunities for more foster carers, was key.
"Sadly we have a lot more children in out-of-home care than we do foster carers. We're always looking for more foster carers," Ms Trembath said.
"This event can help people understand who we are, and see that our kids are good kids."
A kids health hub at the adjacent Griffith Community Centre will also be available during the event, provided they have been booked in advance. Ms Trembath said kids can receive hearing tests, OT screening, speech therapy, and other annual health assessments.
With hundreds of attendees expected on Friday, Mr McIntyre said CareSouth had plans to make the event bi-annual, with a similar event to be held early next year.
"Nicole and I thought we'd struggle to get it happening, but we've been going along in leaps and bounds," he said.
"I'm shocked at how much community support we've received, and the groundswell we've been able to get in the community. More events like this will definitely be on our cards if it goes well."
Kick, Bounce, Skate with Mates will be held Friday from 12:30pm to 3:30pm at Griffith skate park. Attendance is free.
Vincent Dwyer is a Riverina-based journalist for The Area News in Griffith and The Irrigator in Leeton.
