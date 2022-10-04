The Griffith Show Society is on the lookout for more volunteers to keep the show going after this year's successful centenary celebration.
President of the society Brett Brown, or 'Brownie' to his friends, said that this would be his last year as president - motivating a renewed push to work on a succession plan for the society to ensure the show can keep growing well into the future.
"We're always looking for volunteers to help out at the show and to bring in new ideas. You don't have to do a lot, just come down and come to some meetings," he said.
He emphasised a need for some more young people in the show society, both for the new blood and fresh ideas and some extra physicality as the current society get older.
The current committee sits at ten people, but Mr Brown said that the ideal would be around 30.
"If you get 30 altogether, they don't have to be at every meeting ... Everybody takes a job and you get it done."
"The more people we get, the more we can do and the bigger the show can be."
Mr Brown explained that many of the jobs were simple tasks, that just needed someone around to do them - such as taking the bins out, and manning the gates.
"You don't need to have an interest, you just need to be there to help. It's all pretty simple, you just have to be there more than anything else."
Despite lower numbers in the group, the show was a runaway success - a nice end to Mr Brown's tenure as president of the society.
"In the 20 years i've been back in Griffith and involved in the show, I'd put my foot out and say it's the best show we've had," he said.
"I was ready to pull the pin about four or five years ago, but I said I'll stick around to the centenary and I reckon it's the best show in 20 years."
For anyone keen on taking up the call and joining the group, they can contact the Show Society's office at 0488 626 462 or send a message through the society's facebook page.
