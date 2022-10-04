Indigenous rugby league players from across the state gathered at Nowra for the 50th Koori Knockout competition, including our very own Three Ways United team.
The team has been anxiously awaiting the return of the Knockout for three years, after COVID cancelled both the 2020 and 2021 matches. While logistically and financially challenging, Griffith Three Ways president Damien Thorne said it was well worth the journey out to Nowra.
"Just like every year, it's hard to get there- the logistics of a Knockout - it's big and there's lots of organising involved," he said.
"It costs between 20 and 30 thousand dollars. Between the players gear, all the food, motel rooms - it gets very expensive."
Upon arriving at the site, the team usually hits the field for some last-minute training on the Friday but was unable to get the practice in due to the weather - which posed problems throughout the entire competition.
Thorne described the conditions as 'just crazy.'
"The grounds that we played on were just mud and slop, they just held the water."
Despite the conditions, Three Ways United played admirably and cleaned up in their first two matches but was narrowly defeated in the third.
"I thought we were in good stead after those [first two matches,]" Thorne said.
"We were down 12-nil with around eight minutes to go, and then we came back and scored ten points. I thought we were coming back."
"It's just unfortunate we lost the game because of one missed call."
That missed call involved a dropped ball that wasn't picked up on by the referee, leading to some hurt, but Thorne said there was 'no use crying over spilt milk' and that they 'lost to a good team.'
William Charles entered the Knockout for the first time this year, a dream come true for dad Kodie Charles who got to play the Knockout with his son.
To add to that already great moment, the younger Charles was recognised as the MVP by Thorne - even scoring a try in his debut.
"The pinnacle of every Aboriginal dads career is to play with their son at the Knockout, Kodie's done it," he said.
"William Charles - he was not just a debutante but he stood out. He was part of our spine, he really held his own... we're all just so impressed with him, he really held his own."
He finished with a promise that Three Ways United would be back for more next year, aiming to do better and better until a grand final win.
Journalist for the Area News in Griffith. RMIT graduate. Full-time writer and part-time nuisance. Been described as 'present.'
