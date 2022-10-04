The Area News

Three Ways United headed off to Nowra for the first Koori Knockout of three years

By Cai Holroyd
Updated October 4 2022 - 5:50am, first published 5:00am
Kodie Charles and son William played at the Koori Knockout together this year. Photo contribtued

Indigenous rugby league players from across the state gathered at Nowra for the 50th Koori Knockout competition, including our very own Three Ways United team.

Journalist

Journalist for the Area News in Griffith. RMIT graduate. Full-time writer and part-time nuisance. Been described as 'present.'

