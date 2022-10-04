The Area News

Motorcyclist accused of travelling 60km/h above the speed limit on Lachlan Valley Way near Lake Cargelligo

Taylor Dodge
By Taylor Dodge
Updated October 4 2022 - 5:40am, first published 5:35am
Police fined 769 motorists for speeding over the October long weekend in Southern NSW.

A disqualified learner motorcyclist was one of 769 motorists who were caught speeding in southern NSW over the October long weekend.

