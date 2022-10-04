One musical in search of a director

The Griffith Regional Theatre is on the lookout for a director for next year's community musical - "The Wedding Singer."
The traditional community musical has been off stage for the past years due to COVID-19, but will make a spectacular return in 2023 with an adaptation of the classic 90s flick.
Theatre manager Margaret Andreazza said she was excited to see the return of the theatre program staple.
"We are so pleased to be able to announce the return of our Community Musical as part of our 2023 Season. And we are excited to present what should be a really fun show - The Wedding Singer."
"It is based on the well-known movie which is set in the '80s, and will take performers and audiences back to a time when hair was big, greed was good, collars were up and a wedding singer was the coolest guy in the room!"
The show is currently scheduled for September 2023.
Of course, the cast is yet to be decided due to first needing a capable director to start putting things together - and the theatre is now taking applications.
"In order to get the process of organising the show started, we are now looking for a director to take on the task of pulling a creative team together to deliver the musical," Mrs Andreazza said.
"Expressions of interests are invited from interested and experienced people, and details can be found on our website. Once the creative team is in place, auditions for performers and musicians will be held early next year."
More information is available at the Griffith Regional Theatre's website or by calling 6962 8444.
