The Area News

Griffith Regional Theatre will reintroduce the Community Musical with 'The Wedding Singer'

October 4 2022 - 2:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
One musical in search of a director

The Griffith Regional Theatre is on the lookout for a director for next year's community musical - "The Wedding Singer."

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Griffith news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.