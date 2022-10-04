The Area News

More than 300 muscle and vintage cars took to Banna Ave on Saturday night as part of the long-awaited return of Griffith's Biggest Lap

Vincent Dwyer
By Vincent Dwyer
Updated October 4 2022 - 5:32am, first published 3:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Griffith's Biggest Lap featured 310 muscle cars, vintage cars, and motorbikes cruising down Banna Ave for a good cause. Photo by Cai Holroyd.

Hundreds of souped-up muscle cars took to Banna Ave on Saturday night to mark the long-awaited return of Griffith's Biggest Lap, following two years of COVID-related cancellations.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Vincent Dwyer

Vincent Dwyer

Journalist

Vincent Dwyer is a Riverina-based journalist for The Area News in Griffith and The Irrigator in Leeton. Doesn't mind the odd Seinfeld episode. You can reach him at vincent.dwyer@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Griffith news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.