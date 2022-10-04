Hundreds of souped-up muscle cars took to Banna Ave on Saturday night to mark the long-awaited return of Griffith's Biggest Lap, following two years of COVID-related cancellations.
Onlookers were treated to a procession of over 300 vintage cars parading around the main drag to help raise funds for both CanAssist and Riding for the Disabled.
Event organiser Greg Centofanti said the event was a roaring success, with a Biggest Lap record of $25,000 being raised throughout Saturday
Mr Centofanti said he was pleased with the 310 car turn out, as well as the strong showing from spectators which he said eclipsed previous years.
"I haven't seen a crowd like that up the main street in 25 years," he recalled. "I haven't seen a crowd of spectators like that since I was a child with the Easter float parades. It was unreal."
Besides one or two overly excited motorheads, Mr Centofanti said everyone was generally well behaved. He said the proceeding Show n' Shine event also had a good turn out, with car enthusiasts from around the region piling in to show off their four-wheeled pride and joy.
The event organiser said his favourite cruiser was a "tidy" and "immaculate" red HZ Holden.
It wasn't just the petrolheads relishing their day out though. Banna Ave businesses also experienced a swell in patrons thanks to the Biggest Lap's long-awaited return.
Hotel Victoria licensee and manager Terry Green said his accomodation was fully booked over the weekend.
"There were quite a few car club representatives from Wagga, and it was really good for business," Mr Green said.
"The whole street was busy, and we were busier than regular Saturday nights. It was really great."
Mr Green said events like Biggest Lap were vital for the community.
"It increases our turnover and gets our town known outside the region," he explained. "I think Griffith's going quite well, and there seems to be a big event once a month or so. It's good for business but it's also good for the whole town."
It's a sentiment shared by Station 4 Cafe & Bar owner Anthony Vecchio, who decided to open on Saturday night due to the larger crowds along Banna Ave.
"I think it helps local businesses," he said. "If there's a crowd out and all the cafes and restaurants are full, then it's a win-win for everyone."
Mr Vecchio said there should be more events like Biggest Lap which help Griffith businesses.
"We need more events like La Festa and the parade we used to have going up the main street. People support that type of thing," he said.
Despite the undeniable success, Mr Centofanti said he now felt "relief", and that he and the rest of the committee will be taking a break before reconvening to discuss the next event.
"At the end of the day it's all about raising money for the charities," he said. "It's a lot of hard work for a one night event, but it was well worth it."
Vincent Dwyer is a Riverina-based journalist for The Area News in Griffith and The Irrigator in Leeton. Doesn't mind the odd Seinfeld episode. You can reach him at vincent.dwyer@austcommunitymedia.com.au
