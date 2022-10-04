A large swathe of the Riverina has been placed on alert for severe weather, with more than a month's rainfall expected to fall in parts of the region.
The Bureau of Meteorology is warning towns in the western Riverina to be prepared, with heavy rainfall, thunderstorms and flash flooding a very real possibility when the system arrives from Tuesday night.
Spanning half the state, the severe weather warning area includes Hay and Deniliquin in the west and Narrandera, Leeton, Griffith and West Wyalong in the east.
The bureau said six-hourly rainfall totals of 20-30 millimetres are likely, with localised falls up to 60mm possible.
Twenty-four hour rainfall totals of 40-60mm are likely, with localised falls up to 80mm possible.
It's expected the heavy rainfall will ease on Wednesday afternoon in the far west, while closer to Wagga could see rain continue until Wednesday night.
The bureau said a trough over central Australia is pulling large amounts of tropical moisture ahead of it as it moves into western NSW on Tuesday evening.
Several flood warnings are current for catchments across NSW.
READ MORE
Locations which may be affected include Deniliquin, Tibooburra, Cobar, Bourke, Broken Hill and Wentworth.
The State Emergency Service advises that people should not drive, ride or walk through flood water.
People are also advised to keep clear of creeks and storm drains.
If anyone is trapped by flash flooding, they are asked to seek refuge in the highest available place and ring 000 if in need of rescue.
Residents are asked to be aware that run-off from rainfall in fire affected areas may behave differently and be more rapid. It may also contain debris such as ash, soil, trees and rocks.
After bushfires, heavy rain and the loss of foliage can make the ground soft and heavy, leading to a greater chance of landslides.
People are asked to stay vigilant and monitor the conditions and also be aware that the landscape may have changed following bushfires.
For emergency help in floods and storms, ring the local SES Unit on 132 500.
The next Severe Weather Warning will be issued by 5pm AEDT Tuesday.
Warnings are also available through TV and Radio broadcasts, the Bureau's website at www.bom.gov.au or call 1300 659 210.
The Bureau and State Emergency Service would appreciate warnings being broadcast regularly.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Originally from South Australia, Andrew Mangelsdorf grew up in Victoria before launching his career in Temora, NSW. He also served as a journalist at Lake Cargelligo before making the move to The Daily Advertiser in 2022. Always on the lookout for story ideas, so if you've got one, let me know: andrew.mangelsdorf@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Originally from South Australia, Andrew Mangelsdorf grew up in Victoria before launching his career in Temora, NSW. He also served as a journalist at Lake Cargelligo before making the move to The Daily Advertiser in 2022. Always on the lookout for story ideas, so if you've got one, let me know: andrew.mangelsdorf@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.