The Area News

Cecilia Smith will play in the 2022 women's rugby World Cup with the Wallaroos

TP
By Talia Pattison
October 4 2022 - 10:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Cecilia Smith was back in Leeton last week before heading off to a training camp with the Wallaroos ahead of the women's rugby union World Cup. Picture by Talia Pattison

WHEN Cecilia Smith was just a young girl, she never dreamed she would one day be stepping out onto the field to represent Australia.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
TP

Talia Pattison

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Griffith news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.