Veterans are asked to return their entries for the Week of Golf as soon as possible. Another single stableford this week. There were 44 players in last Wednesdays single stroke. Andrew Noad 70 nett won A Grade, Aaron Webb 71 points runner-up. Alf Franchi 71 nett won B Grade from Broden Spencer 72 nett. Ryan Minato 68 nett best in C Grade ahead of Adam Truscott 69 nett Pins to eighth Steve Crowe, 15th Andrew Noad, 16th Aaron Webb. Vouchers to 75 nett.

