Liz Graham provided the highlight at the Griffith Golf Club last Sunday, jamming her tee shot into the cup for a Hole-in-One on the Tallented Tires seventh.
Last Saturday's event at the Griffith Golf Club was a single stableford with 77 players challenging the course with some run returning to the fairways.
The Richard brothers Trevor and Chris duelled for A Grade honours, Trevor taking the win, carding 42 points with birdies on the first, third and sixth to go out in two under par 34.
Chris was three back on 39points, draining birdies on the second and sixth to also go out in two-under par 34, then parred the back nine, both shooting par 71 on the day.
Garry Hartnett 37 points won B Grade with 22 points on the front nine. Michael Turnell 36 points runner-up from David Doig 36 points.
Byron James 40 points best in C Grade, carding 20 points on each nine with eight three pointers. Keith Woodbridge 38 points second, draining birdies on the seventh and 18th on a countback over Ky Garrett 38 points. Pins to fourth, Richard Wright, seventh, Keith Woodbridge, eighth, Richard Wright, 11th John Bortolazzo, 15th, Andrew Noad and 16th, Jack Trimboli. Vouchers to 33 points.
Sunday's event was a medley single stroke with a solid field of 55 players.
llisioni Koroi fired 76 off the stick to take out A Grade on 64 nett ahead of Gerry Cox 67 nett, 80 scratch. Terry Bennett 69 nett won B Grade ahead of junior Broden Spencer 72 nett on a countback over Liz Graham.
Paul Woolnough 67 nett best in C Grade, junior Jack Mingay 70 nett runner-up on a countback over Adam Truscott 70 nett. Liz Graham won the seventh pin, James Wythes eighth, Broden Spencer 16th. Vouchers to 74 nett.
The Doms Motors four round Club Championships commence with the first two rounds this coming Saturday and Sunday with the final two rounds the following weekend, October 15 and 16 with a seeded draw on the last day.
The Rod McNabb Mobil Summer 5s kicks off on Monday October 10, in the usual format, entries online on the club's website or from the ProShop.
The Pro Shop has a buy, swap and sell section where members can for a small fee advertise any item they want to sell, including golf clubs, shed, clubs etc. Today's event is a single stableford, Saturday and Sunday single strokes.
The veterans played a single stableford last week with 24 players. Tony McBride 39 points won division one over Mike Catanzariti 35 points on a countback over Joe Cudmore 35 points. Keith Woodbridge 35 points best in division two on a countback over Doug McWilliam 35 points. McBride won the fourth pin, Martin Sweeney the 16th and Gerry Cox the 15th. Vouchers to 34 points.
Veterans are asked to return their entries for the Week of Golf as soon as possible. Another single stableford this week. There were 44 players in last Wednesdays single stroke. Andrew Noad 70 nett won A Grade, Aaron Webb 71 points runner-up. Alf Franchi 71 nett won B Grade from Broden Spencer 72 nett. Ryan Minato 68 nett best in C Grade ahead of Adam Truscott 69 nett Pins to eighth Steve Crowe, 15th Andrew Noad, 16th Aaron Webb. Vouchers to 75 nett.
