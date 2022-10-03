The Area News

Richard brothers duel for win, Liz Graham sinks hole-in-one

By John Bortolazzo
Updated October 4 2022 - 12:31am, first published October 3 2022 - 11:00pm
llisioni Koroi won A Grade on Sunday with 64 nett. Photo by Liam Warren

Liz Graham provided the highlight at the Griffith Golf Club last Sunday, jamming her tee shot into the cup for a Hole-in-One on the Tallented Tires seventh.

