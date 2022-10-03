Cricket season is upon us once again, sports fans!
The season will begin with T20 matches on Sunday, pitting all the local teams against each other in a mammoth day of cricket to celebrate the beginning of the season.
Captain of the Leagues Panthers Jimmy Binks said that the whole team was excited to get back into it after the impacts of COVID-19 last season.
"We're definitely excited. It's been a nice break over the winter but in the last month or two when we've started training, it's become more and more exciting," he said.
He added that that same excitement was being felt across the competition, meaning it didn't quite give them an advantage over anyone else - but he was confident that they could take out a victory anyway.
"We've probably had the best start to a season in terms of training - a lot of the boys who were halfhearted last year have really trained hard this year. Everyone is back on board, 100 per cent."
While the forecast is certainly not looking great in terms of rain leading up to and on the weekend, Binks said that they weren't dissuaded.
"It's nothing we're not used to, coming into it. I think we're due to get a few inches later this week so I guess we see how that pans out. There's nothing we can do about it, we just roll with the punches and make it count when we do get on the field."
He especially commended groundskeepers for getting the pitch game-ready so soon after football season ended.
The games will begin at 1pm on October 9, with the Coro Club going up against Hanwood and the Exies Eagles vs the Exies Diggers.
The Panthers first game will begin at 4.00 against the Diggers while Coro takes on the Exies followed by Hanwood taking on the Panthers at 7.00.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Journalist for the Area News in Griffith. RMIT graduate. Full-time writer and part-time nuisance. Been described as 'present.'
Journalist for the Area News in Griffith. RMIT graduate. Full-time writer and part-time nuisance. Been described as 'present.'
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.