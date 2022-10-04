Griffith District Cricket impacted by MyCricket changeover

This cricket season will see dramatic changes in how clubs are run and how competitions are managed.
Cricket Australia has moved from MyCricket to PlayHQ for their competition set-up, which means every club and association in NSW will be getting used to a new system for season 2022-23.
In turn, it also means The Area News and other media organisations across NSW, Tasmania and South Australia will be unable to provide full scoreboards and team selections until a new system is designed.
Griffith District Cricket Association president Tim Rand said the change would be positive, with club volunteers expected to reap the benefits.
Rand said the data storage capacity of MyCricket was limited, especially when hundreds of clubs across the nation were entering scores from games.
"It would always drop out, it couldn't handle the weight of all the games played across Australia," he said.
MyCricket has been the go-to for anyone looking for scores, draws and more.
Rand said the data from MyCricket would be drawn through to PlayHQ which would preserve statistics and information.
"MyCricket was the start of electronic scoring. It's been seven to eight years, the fact they're improving it shows it won't be going anywhere," he said.
He asked club volunteers for some patience as they learned the new system, which is expected to be similar.
"It's a new system and we've all got to learn it."
He said once the PlayHQ system was up and running it would be a big improvement for players and clubs.
The new system will see a change for how cricket scores are displayed in The Area News.
Previously, a system was used to pull scores, teams and other details from MyCricket for publication, saving clubs from having to manually input data.
A new system that will be designed to do the same with PlayHQ is expected to be done by mid-November, with both PlayHQ and Australian Community Media, who own The Area News, needing to develop hardware for scoreboards and teams to run in print.
In the meantime, the regular editorial coverage of Griffith District Cricket Association will be published in print and at www.areanews.com.au.
Declan first started covering news in Junee NSW, a decade ago and since had bylines in Wagga Wagga, Orange and Cootamundra. He currently edits Griffith's Area News and Leeton's Irrigator. Got a news tip? drurenga@areanews.com.au
