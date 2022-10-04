The next generation of basketball superstars will be given a head start in Griffith this weekend as the Under-12 John Davidson Country Jamboree returns after two years of COVID-related cancellations.
The weekend event will run from Friday, October 7, to Sunday, October 9, and will see 160 boys and 160 girls from around the state participating in high-performance skills classes.
This year also marks the first time the Jamboree will be held in two seperate locations, Griffith and Tamworth, to ensure equal participation opportunities for both southern and northern NSW kids.
The Jamboree was developed by Basketball NSW to help junior country basketballers have a more enjoyable experience with the sport through social activities, coaching clinics and games.
The event will also see the participants divided into 10 boys and 10 girls teams for a series of matches to help the kids learn about playing alongside new teammates and new coaches.
Head coach Lou Testoni said the event's return was a proud moment, as Basketball NSW was now offering more opportunities for kids around the state with both the northern and southern Jamborees.
He also said the event had proven to be very beneficial for participants..
"Over the years we've seen a number of kids come through the Jamboree system that have gone on to represent Australia," Mr Testoni said.
"The kids will come in raw and inexperienced and not sure what to expect. They'll then get top-line coaching, which will be done throughout the program over three days. There'll also be games and other activities involved."
"We're quite proud of the program itself and what it's fostered in the years past," he added. "It's going to be great for their growth and development."
To add to the excitement, the event will take place at the new and improved Westend Sports Stadium, which recently finished redevelopments thanks to funding by both the federal government and the Griffith City Council.
Mr Testoni said the stadium was important for southern and western NSW kids.
"You normally had to drive to the eastern seaboard to take part in these things, but having a facility like this gives kids an opportunity," he said.
"We're looking forward to it," he continued. "We've had three years of COVID knocking everyone around, and it's time for sports to start prospering.
"It's an important event for Griffith and the region."
The Under-13 John Davidson Country Jamboree will be held between October 7 and 9 at the Westend Sports Stadium.
Vincent Dwyer is a Riverina-based journalist for The Area News in Griffith and The Irrigator in Leeton. Doesn't mind the odd Seinfeld episode. You can reach him at vincent.dwyer@austcommunitymedia.com.au
