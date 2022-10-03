The Griffith Relay for Life is sprinting forth, arriving at Solar Mad Stadium on October 8 for a full day of raising financial and moral support for those impacted by cancer.
The relay has been a long time coming, originally planned for 2021, however it was postponed due to COVID-19 concerns for a full year.
Organiser Tammy Hirst said that the delay had led to a few changes and additions, and that they were excited to finally have it here.
"With the postponing, it gave us more chance to think about the types of things we want to do - we've made a few changes and added extra things and it's all ready to go now," she said.
"It's exciting to know that we're back up and running."
The registration tent will open at midday on October 8 for last-minute entrants, while those who registered beforehand can set up from 8am. The relay itself will kick off from 3pm with the opening ceremony and go until 9am on October 9.
Entertainment, food and special laps will be running throughout the day and into the night - including a special 'oodie hour' and a 'superhero dash' as well as a lap in honour of all those lost to us.
Ms Hirst encouraged all to get involved in any capacity, especially survivors and carers. She urged them to get involved with the initial lap, done just before everyone hits the track.
Entrants are just as excited as organisers, with around 130 participants currently registered to take part and almost $60,000 raised to go towards the Cancer Council.
Those participants will be interested to know that the relay will hold an information night on Wednesday - running through what the relay will look like and sharing some information on how to prepare.
While the weather forecast might not bode well for an easy jog, Ms Hirst said that the event would go on rain, hail or shine.
"We're predicted such a crazy week weather-wise potentially and a lot of rain, but cancer doesn't stop for rain, so the Griffith relay won't stop either."
More information and registration is available at the Griffith Relay for Life's facebook page.
