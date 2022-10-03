The Area News
What's on

Griffith Relay for Life returns after a long delay on October 8

Cai Holroyd
By Cai Holroyd
Updated October 4 2022 - 3:15am, first published October 3 2022 - 5:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Organisers Tammy Hirst, Grant and Denise Hearn. Photo contributed.

The Griffith Relay for Life is sprinting forth, arriving at Solar Mad Stadium on October 8 for a full day of raising financial and moral support for those impacted by cancer.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Cai Holroyd

Cai Holroyd

Journalist

Journalist for the Area News in Griffith. RMIT graduate. Full-time writer and part-time nuisance. Been described as 'present.'

Local News

Get the latest Griffith news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.