Griffith Police are investigating two separate breaking and entering incidents in the area which took place on Saturday morning and Sunday afternoon.
A private residence on Ross Crescent in Griffith was broken into between midnight and 10.30 am on Saturday, October 1.
Police say the resident was still asleep while the person gained access, rummaged through cupboards and fled the scene empty-handed after being unable to access the main house.
The second incident took place on Sunday, October 2, at 5.45pm at the Yenda Diggers Club.
Police say the person gained entry and had a look around the building before fleeing. Like the previous incident, the suspect left empty-handed.
While there are currently no details on the perpetrators, police say they are reviewing CCTV footage to help identify them.
Members of the public with any information are encouraged to contact the Murrumbidgee Police District on 6969 4299 or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
