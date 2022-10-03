The Griffith Garden Club is preparing for a major milestone on Saturday, when they convene to celebrate their 50th anniversary bash.
The club will hold a special luncheon at Careri's Garden in Rosewood Park this weekend as part of the birthday celebrations, with all members attending.
A representative of Gardening Australia, of which the Griffith Garden Club itself is a member, will also make an appearance to present the group with a 50 year anniversary plaque.
Despite not having the same member numbers as when it first started, current members said the club meant a lot to them and that they were excited to celebrate it together.
"It's about getting together and having a talk about the dead flowers we have in the garden, or don't have in the garden," Griffith Garden Club member, Maria Salton laughed.
Fellow member Glenis Spence wasn't too concerned with the smaller members numbers though.
"Everytime I come there's different people that turn up," she said.
READ MORE
Each member said they had a particular experience which they cherished the most from their time as a Garden Club member, whether that be the club's various field trips to Euroa, Temora, and the Great Ocean Road, or simply the day they joined.
Member Dawn McIntyre, who joined earlier this year, said she was particularly looking forward to Gardening Australia being part of the celebrations.
"To turn 50 and to have someone from the mother club come to our lunch and present us with a plaque, and to have our friends come with us, I think it's exciting," she said.
"The lunch will be at Careri's Garden, so that in itself will be a nice background," added Josie Valentini, who has been a member for over 20 years.
The Griffith Garden Club 50th Anniversary luncheon will be held at Careri's Garden this Saturday from 12pm.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Vincent Dwyer is a Riverina-based journalist for The Area News in Griffith and The Irrigator in Leeton. Doesn't mind the odd Seinfeld episode. You can reach him at vincent.dwyer@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Vincent Dwyer is a Riverina-based journalist for The Area News in Griffith and The Irrigator in Leeton. Doesn't mind the odd Seinfeld episode. You can reach him at vincent.dwyer@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.