Griffith Garden Club will celebrate its golden jubilee with a special luncheon at Careri's Garden on Saturday

Updated October 3 2022 - 7:07am, first published 6:00am
Griffith Garden Club members Maria Salton, Connie Darrington, Josie Valentini, Dawn McIntyre, Glenis Spence and Elaine Pringle. Photo by Vincent Dwyer.

The Griffith Garden Club is preparing for a major milestone on Saturday, when they convene to celebrate their 50th anniversary bash.

