Famous Riverina watering hole, the Conargo Pub, officially reopens to scores of Deniliquin Ute Muster patrons

Updated October 4 2022 - 6:08am, first published October 3 2022 - 9:00pm
Pub owner Michael Lodge outside the Conargo Hotel which had its car park filled with cars as the watering hole opened after nearly eight years since a ruinous fire. Picture by James Wiltshire

HAVING had Conargo Pub stickers on his cars for decades, Gordon Driver made sure he was there for the fire-ravaged Riverina hotel's official reopening on Sunday.

