Cyber theft puts a reminder to stay alert

I was fortunate not to be caught up in the Optus cyber attack and theft of customer data - I've never been an Optus customer.
I've given a sigh of relief that my personal details aren't among the many being released for all to see.
But it occurred to me that this good fortune has nothing to do with good management on my part, it is just good luck - this time. It is becoming very clear that there are many unsavoury characters out there just waiting for an opportunity to rip you, or your personal data, off for their own gain.
I have a family member who has had his credit card details stolen twice, with money subsequently skimmed from his bank. He believes that it occurred while he was in an airport while traveling overseas.
I also receive some of the strangest emails. Some have nothing other than the word 'Test' on them and several that say things like "I'm still waiting for your response" with nothing else on them.
While I would love to respond with "and you will continue to wait" my mind quickly moves into high alert.
I know a simple response to such a message could result in chaos in my world - I could well open the door to the wrong person. So I always hit delete.
What I will note is that some of the messages are getting more chatty and friendly - as if I should know who is contacting me and be happy to engage with them. That engagement will not be happening. I apologise in advance if I do treat a genuine email the same way, but safety first is becoming my motto.
I will note however that I was recently required to do some training about cyber awareness and the invite to the training had me on high alert. I erred on the side of caution at first but when I received a reminder and colleagues confirmed that they had done it I realised it was safe content.
Then there are the Scamwatch columns carefully put together from a colleague each week and shared across all Australian Community Media websites. I value these columns for keeping me on my toes about the scams that are circulating. However, the growing list of elaborate and tricky scams are enough to make a person question everything.
It is clear that nothing is safe - romance, the Facebook marketplace where many love to buy and sell pre-loved goods, supermarkets, banks, and mums and dads are all being used as ploys to entice people into a scam.
We live in an era where all our information is stored in the cyber world. Unfortunately, I can't help feeling that, short of choosing a life completely off the grid, I will always stand the chance of being susceptible to hackers or scammers.
Clearly the advantages of technology also have the potential to disadvantage.
The best I can do is stay alert to things that appear suspicious, and hope that the organisations that have direct access to my information do the same. That requires a whole lot of trust - and blind faith.
Jackie Meyers is an editor with ACM
