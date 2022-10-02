The Griffith Show saw thousands come through the gates, enjoying carnival rides, competitions and entertainment for one spectacular day.
The show opened the doors early in the morning in order to fit in a packed schedule including freestyle motocross and performances along with a tractor pull and the show jumping competition.
Pavilions showcased preserves, artworks and even lego constructions submitted for judging in various competitions while the great outdoors saw people flock to enjoy some classic showground food - who can pass up some hot chips or an ice cream on a Spring day?
Of course, the show wouldn't be complete without the Showgirl and Show Bloke awards.
This year's Young Woman of the Year is Samantha Taylor, who will go on to represent Griffith at the regional zone competition - and potentially even at a state level at the Sydney Show.
Miss Taylor said she attributed her victory to her volunteer work, the most recent of which was signing up as an SES member.
She was quick to reassure that she didn't put in the hours volunteering just for the competition.
"I'm very excited about it," she said.
"I did the junior awards but I just turned 18 so this is my first year as an adult."
Many of the committee and long-term supporters of the show were recognised with lifetime memberships, including current society chairman Brett Brown, Annette Coates, Kel Williams, and Rhonda Blenkiron.
The four of them were recognised for decades of dedicated service to the Griffith Show Society, who put in weeks of work each year to create the celebration.
Norm Oakroot was also commended for his many years with the society, receiving a separate but equally prized honour.
Mr Brown took the opportunity to encourage more volunteers to join the society and put their time into developing the show even further for future years.
