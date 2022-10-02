Griffith SES are currently looking for more volunteers to assist in different roles, including specialist fields and providing extra numbers during intrastate operations.
Deputy local commander for the Murrumbidgee Irrigation Cluster, Bradley Palmer said the Griffith unit is particularly looking for more volunteers to take up specialist roles like boat operations and rescue swimmers.
He also said the unit needed more numbers to make up for those volunteers who may be called to other incidents throughout NSW during the upcoming wetter months.
"We're trying to build more members in our unit so it gives us more of a capacity to send people away," Mr Palmer explained.
"At the moment, we're short on members. We've got enough members to cover our community, but we don't have enough to send away to help other communities."
It follows four volunteers from both Griffith and Leeton SES Units being called to assist with the Wollongong floods in July this year.
Mr Palmer, who has been an SES member for 21 years, said everyone had a different reason for joining the service.
"My reason was to help serve my community, and I enjoy every minute of it," he said. "It's a good way to get out there and meet new people, meet new friends, and travel around Australia.
"The rewarding nature overtakes the stressful nature of what we do in the service."
Mr Palmer said anyone over 16 is welcome to join, and that all training is provided free-of-charge.
"If you don't think you've got it, still come and give it a go," he added.
"You'll find we've got a spot for anyone from all walks of life. If you just want to do something around the shed, we're happy for that. If you want to go out in the field, we're happy for that too. We've got a position for everyone."
Mr Palmer said those interested in joining can contact the Griffith SES Unit via Facebook messenger or by visiting the NSW SES website.
Vincent Dwyer is a Riverina-based journalist for The Area News in Griffith and The Irrigator in Leeton.
