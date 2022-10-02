The Area News

NSW Griffith SES Unit is on the lookout for new volunteers to fill multiple roles including specialist roles in boat operations and rescue swimmers

Vincent Dwyer
By Vincent Dwyer
October 2 2022 - 9:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Deputy local commander Bradley Palmer says there's a "position for everyone" at the Griffith SES unit. Photo by Vincent Dwyer

Griffith SES are currently looking for more volunteers to assist in different roles, including specialist fields and providing extra numbers during intrastate operations.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Vincent Dwyer

Vincent Dwyer

Journalist

Vincent Dwyer is a Riverina-based journalist for The Area News in Griffith and The Irrigator in Leeton. Doesn't mind the odd Seinfeld episode. You can reach him at vincent.dwyer@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Griffith news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.