De Bortoli Wines farm manager Darrell Fiddler has been named as one of three finalists for the 2022 Zimmatic Trailblazer Sustainable Irrigation Awards, which recognise excellence in irrigation management.
Mr Fiddler was recognised for his efforts farming seasonal rice and cotton in summer, and wheat and barley in winter.
It follows a successful run for the Bilbul-based farmer who was named SunRice C21 Grower of the Year in 2021 for his innovative and sustainable farming practices.
Mr Fiddler was particularly recognised for his process of growing rice in rotation with other irrigated summer crops, as well as with winter cereals.
Mr Fiddler is joined by fellow nominees in Jaco Pauer of the Pye Group in Parilla, South Australia, and Simon Burgess of Vaucluse Agricultural Company in Conara, Tasmania.
Each nominee was assessed by a judging panel of irrigation and industry professionals.
Zimmatic ANZ's James Craft congratulated all the nominees and said he was impressed by the diversity and quality of their individual outputs.
"The excellence being practiced by these farmers focused on the continuous improvement of their irrigation and water management systems is inspiring," he said.
"The entrants this year have an obvious awareness as to how precious water is as a resource and just how important it is that as an industry we continue to use it as efficiently as possible."
The next stage of the awards will see the judges travelling to each nominees' respective farms for the on-site judging portion, before the winner is announced in late October.
Mr Craft said the final round of judging was the most important.
"Visiting the finalists' properties and talking to them directly about their systems is one of the most valuable parts of the awards program," he said.
"It's where our judging panel get to see the innovative ideas of our finalists in action."
Vincent Dwyer is a Riverina-based journalist for The Area News in Griffith and The Irrigator in Leeton. Doesn't mind the odd Seinfeld episode. You can reach him at vincent.dwyer@austcommunitymedia.com.au
