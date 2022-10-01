The Area News

De Bortoli Wines' Darrell Fiddler has been named as one of three nominees for the 2022 Zimmatic Trailblazer Sustainable Irrigation Awards

Vincent Dwyer
By Vincent Dwyer
Updated October 1 2022 - 12:05pm, first published 12:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Darrell Fiddler is being recognised for his sustainable methods of growing seasonal crops. Photo is contributed.

De Bortoli Wines farm manager Darrell Fiddler has been named as one of three finalists for the 2022 Zimmatic Trailblazer Sustainable Irrigation Awards, which recognise excellence in irrigation management.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Vincent Dwyer

Vincent Dwyer

Journalist

Vincent Dwyer is a Riverina-based journalist for The Area News in Griffith and The Irrigator in Leeton. Doesn't mind the odd Seinfeld episode. You can reach him at vincent.dwyer@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Griffith news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.