Jakobie Prior sentenced to jail for leading police on pursuit and driving his car into a police car

By The Area News
Updated October 2 2022 - 11:37pm, first published 6:00pm
Man who led police on high-speed chase sentenced to jail

Leading police in a pursuit and then ramming a police car has led to a man being jailed for up to three years.

