The Serafin Ag Pro Tractor Pull will return on Sunday at the Griffith Show to see whose antique tractor can haul weight the furthest

Vincent Dwyer
By Vincent Dwyer
Updated September 30 2022 - 7:13am, first published 3:00am
Serafin Ag Pro Tractor Pull organisers Jim Jackson and Kelvin Williams beside two vintage Chamberlain tractors. Photo by Vincent Dwyer.

Dozens of vintage tractors will compete against one another in a battle of strength at the annual Serafin Ag Pro Tractor Pull as part of the 2022 Griffith Show this Sunday.

