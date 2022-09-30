Dozens of vintage tractors will compete against one another in a battle of strength at the annual Serafin Ag Pro Tractor Pull as part of the 2022 Griffith Show this Sunday.
The event, sponsored by Griffith agricultural company Serafin Ag Pro, will kick off at 10am and will feature competitors from around the region taking to their oldest and trusitiest tractors to see which can haul their attached sled the furthest distance.
After being a spectator for many years, Kelvin Williams will be taking on the organiser role for this year's competition.
Mr Williams, who owns several vintage tractors of his own, said he was excited to see the event go ahead. His reasoning was simple.
"I'm just an old cocky with a lot of old tractors," Mr Williams said. "It's in your blood when you're an old bloke."
Despite his enthusiasm, Mr Williams said he was concerned by the recent wet weather and hoped the ground would be dry by Sunday.
"There's suspicion the ground will get too boggy after two or three hours that we might have to abandon it," he said.
"But I'm hoping the ground will hold up so we can have a full day of tractor pulls."
The competing tractors are required to have been made prior to 1978. Mr Williams said even older, smaller tractors can pull heavy loads though.
"They can still pull a load, but it depends on their horsepower," he said, referring to his own collection of four vintage tractors.
"Every tractor is unique. My brown tractor is a single cylinder and you start that with a shotgun cartridge."
"They don't make these anymore," he added.
The Tractor Pull will take place at the south end of the Griffith Showgrounds on Sunday, October 2 from 10am. Winners will receive products from event sponsor Serafin Ag Pro.
Vincent Dwyer is a Riverina-based journalist for The Area News in Griffith and The Irrigator in Leeton. Doesn't mind the odd Seinfeld episode. You can reach him at vincent.dwyer@austcommunitymedia.com.au
