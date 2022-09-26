The Area News

Good Old Days Festival returns for 2022 event

Updated September 30 2022 - 1:06am, first published September 26 2022 - 11:00pm
The nation's largest gathering of harnessed draught animals, The Good Old Days Festival, is set to be held at Barellan between October 1 and 2, after a two-year hiatus.

