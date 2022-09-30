The finest metal and machinery around
The Biggest Lap returns after COVID cancellations, starting with a show and shine at Coolah Street at midday before the main event sees beastly mechanical wonders lap Banna Avenue from 6pm on Saturday to raise money for Can Assist and Riding for the Disabled.
Show to celebrate its centenary
Gates open at 8.30am with showjumping, there's pavilion entries, a tractor pull, dog show, live music, a parade, a demolition derby and then at 8.15pm fireworks. Come celebrate a centenary on Sunday at the showgrounds.
Barellan's Clydesdales get back to work
Pioneer heritage is front and centre at Barellan Showgrounds on Saturday and Sunday, with a parade, camp ovens under the stars, dog trials, stalls and live music.
Exhibition celebrates Australian drawing
Named for artist William Dobell, the Dobell Prize highlights all types of Australian drawing from animation to watercolours. This touring exhibition from the National Art School will showcase 43 of 64 finalists from the 2021 prize. The exhibition closes on October 23.
Park transformed into cultural centre
Street Scapes returns for 2022. Pink Up Griffith will host its launch party at 12.30pm on Friday, while Alaina's Kitchen and Calabria Family Wines will bring treats for the weekend. Madeline Proud will perform at 6pm on Friday, with Charlie Jones performing at 5pm on Saturday. Pop-up markets begin at 4pm on Saturday.
Weekend nightlife around the city
Ben Ceccato headlines Accoustic Fridays at the Area Hotel on Friday from 7pm. JRVU takes the stage at Griffith Exies from 7.30pm on Saturday. Ben and Ali will perform at the Coro Club from 8pm on Saturday. Rosario will be working the decks on Saturday at the Area Hotel.
Fresh food, crafts and more
Griffith Rotary's markets open from 7.30am until midday on Sunday at the Griffith Showgrounds. Stallholders will have everything from fresh produce, jewellery and plants. Entry is by gold coin donation to Griffith Rotary Club.
Your weekly guide to what's happening around Griffith
