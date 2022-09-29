The Area News

RFS has recognised the ongoing commitment and dedication of dozens of its MIA members at an awards ceremony

Vincent Dwyer
By Vincent Dwyer
Updated September 29 2022 - 7:19am, first published 5:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
National Medal recipients at the RFS awards ceremony last Friday night. Photo is contributed.

Dozens of the MIA's Rural Fire Service (RFS) volunteers have been recognised for their dedication and commitment at an awards ceremony last Friday night, September 23.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Vincent Dwyer

Vincent Dwyer

Journalist

Vincent Dwyer is a Riverina-based journalist for The Area News in Griffith and The Irrigator in Leeton. Doesn't mind the odd Seinfeld episode. You can reach him at vincent.dwyer@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Griffith news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.