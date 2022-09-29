Dozens of the MIA's Rural Fire Service (RFS) volunteers have been recognised for their dedication and commitment at an awards ceremony last Friday night, September 23.
More than 60 firies from the region were recognised for their combined 1800 years of service and were presented with awards, including 12 National Medals and 54 Long Service Medals.
Those recognised included Colin Smeeth, who received a National Medal 3rd Clasp for his 55 years of service with the Wyangan Brigade, where he has also been captain and group captain since 1996.
A further six RFS members were awarded for their more than 60 years of service, including John Cattanach who was given a Long Service Medal 6th Clasp for a whopping 70 years as a volunteer firie with the Boyd Brigade.
Chief superintendent Kelwyn White said it was important to recognise those who continue to serve their communities without question.
"Members of the MIA District have always answered the call, not only assisting with incidents locally but also to communities in need across the state," she said in a statement.
"The hard work and professionalism of all NSW RFS members does not go unnoticed and while they do not ask for praise, we should take every opportunity to acknowledge their contribution and commitment to their community.
"We also thank the family, friends, employers and colleagues of all NSW RFS volunteers. We know it takes their ongoing support and patience to assist and enable our volunteers to do what they do to save lives and property."
You can see the full list of winners below.
Long Service Medal recipients
10 Years
John Pattison, Fivebough/Stony Point
Kenneth Bloem, Fivebough/Stony Point
Alistair Hayward, Euroley - Leeton
Craig Salter, Yanco/Wamoon
Peter Willmer, Whitton
Victor Wynn, Murrami
Gregory Geddes, Whitton
Johnothan Grigg, Fivebough/Stony Point
Timothy Grigg, Fivebough/Stony Point
Phillip Puntoriero, Murrami
David Sproule, Yanco/Wamoon
Matthew Ryan, Whitton
Sheree Doidge, Boyd
Samantha Harris, Coleambally
Jamie Hayes, Gundaline
Peter Hutchison, Boyd
Matthew Lacey, Cararbury
B-Jay McKay, Boyd
Michael Sarkis, Cararbury
Katherine Urquhart, Tubbo
Stephen Krause, Darlington Point
Benjamin Minato, Boyd
Daniel Whittred, Coleambally
Christopher Gardiner, Maley
David Marshall, Boyd
Caroline Tuohey, Boyd
20 Years
James Hunter, Yanco/Wamoon
Christopher Langley, Fivebough/Stony Point
Sheryl Grigg, Fivebough/Stony Point
Travis Nelson, Yanco/Wamoon
Wayne Sullivan, Fivebough/Stony Point
Patrick O'Callaghan, Fivebough/Stony Point
Jeffrey Blair, Boyd
Daryl Cox, Boyd
Jeremy Mannes, Gidgell
Ottelio Minato, Boyd
Mark Robb, Coleambally
Greg Briggs, Gidgell
David Evans, Gidgell
Brad Harland, Tubbo
Andrew Cattanach, Boyd
Benjamin Witham, Cararbury
Peter Tuohey, Boyd
30 Years
John Houghton, Yanco/Wamoon
Craig Kefford, Whitton
Roy Baul, Euroley - Leeton
Rodney Heffer, Fivebough/Stony Point
Rodney Ryan, Whitton
Michael Cattanach, Boyd
Alistair Evans, Gidgell
Victor Filmer, Cararbury
Iain Stewart, Maley
Robert Thornton, Maley
Garry Wiseman, Gidgell
Samantha Blackett, Coleambally
Robert Black, Maley
Cameron Townsend, Boyd
Trent Gardiner, Maley
David Townsend, Boyd
Mick Witham, Cararbury
40 Years
Garry Knagge, Gogeldrie
Paul Newman, Murrami
Joe Hanlon, Murrami
Phillip Lenehan, Euroley - Leeton
David Brain, Maley
Shane Johnson, Coleambally
Neil Rose, Maley
John Stuckings ASFM, Gidgell
50 Years
John Lenehan, Euroley - Leeton
Barry Hehir, Fivebough/Stony Point
Peter Hehir, Fivebough/Stony Point
Peter Middleton, Yanco/Wamoon
Thomas Knagge, Gogeldrie
60 Years
Thomas Rawson, Tubbo
Ellen Townsend, Boyd
Geoffrey Guymer, Gidgell
Henry Cattanach, Boyd
Alexander Wiseman, Gidgell
70 Years
John Cattanach, Boyd
National Medal recipients
Jodie Payne, Widgelli-Wumbulga
John Payne, Widgelli-Wumbulga
Adam Bertolissi, Hanwood
Scott Connor, staff/former volunteer
1st Clasp
Wilma Cunningham, MIA OSG
Jason Wall, Hay HQ
Michael Borg, staff/Hay HQ brigade
Kevin Adams, staff
Lexi Hone, staff/Whitton brigade
Raymond Gullifer, Beelbangera
2nd Clasp
Craig Bardney, Myall Park
Raymond Gullifer, Beelbangera
3rd Clasp
Colin Smeeth AFSM, Wyangan
Vincent Dwyer is a Riverina-based journalist for The Area News in Griffith and The Irrigator in Leeton. Doesn't mind the odd Seinfeld episode. You can reach him at vincent.dwyer@austcommunitymedia.com.au
