LETTERS: Thoughts on republic, are international agreements too costly?

Those here for an early referendum on this cause to glean as to whether or not the Aussie people want it is somewhat premature considering the grieving circumstances we are witnessing with the loss of Queen Elizabeth felt worldwide.
It would be very unkind to be wanting people to make such a decision here when so many are a of the Commonwealth and are loyal it, even more so now as they get behind Charles who intends to keep this stability ongoing.
There is an old saying, "better what we already know than what we can't be altogether sure of".
In other words, "when on a good thing, stick to it" rather than change just for the sake of it, Australia is considering "the lucky country".
It is wise to remember how well our present system has served us, changing it may well be foolhardy.
It wouldn't be at all surprising if 90 per cent of our nation's people opt for the safety of what they already have.
However, having said this and I'm one of them, the right to choose otherwise via a referendum in due course, ought be allowed to determine one way or another how the people truly feel about it.
Queen Elizabeth was steadfast and unmovable not only in the faith but also as a leader not giving to making rash decisions regrettable afterwards.
A good example worth considering.
It is sad to find out that in 1953 the Menzies Liberal government enacted legislation enabling foreign companies to not pay company tax, giving foreign companies huge profit.
Over the following decades both sides of government sold out our manufacturing industry, jobs and electricity generators.
When it comes to the United Nations, in 1975, the Whitlam Labor government signed the United Nations Lima Declaration, the following year in 1976 the Fraser Liberal-National government became party to the Liam Declaration, and John Howard was the treasurer.
In 1983, Hawke Labor won the federal election and enacted legislation that meant foreign companies to never pay tax on northwest shelf gas exports.
Then the Hawke government ratified the United Nations Conventio on the right of the child, parents lost out when the government assumed the parental role.
Selling out Australian assets, the Commonwealth Bank, the people's bank, the Keating Labor government sold 49 per cent and the Liberal government sold the rest.
Telstra, our our phone company was sold to mum and dad as shareholders.
Federal Labor and Liberals voted to do away with the Australian Wheat Board, then came the Murray-Darling Basin Plan, both sides voted for a failed plan and communities have lost out.
What is needed is a federal and state government register to know who owns water.
The Labor, Liberal and Nationals are committed to climate change and net zero emissions.
Former Prime Minister Scott Morrison flew out to the United Nations climate change conference in 2021, where 400 private planes landed in Glasgow for COP26, to do away with coal-fired power stations. Welcome to our solar and wind turbines. Good farm land has been destroyed by solar panels.
Has Australia now lost our independence and sovereignty to the United Nations?
Email your letter to the editor to letters@areanews.com.au, or post it to PO Box 1004, Griffith, NSW, 2680. All letters must be accompanied by a name (for publication) and address (not for publication). Or use the form below.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.