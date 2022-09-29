Griffith companies Flavourtech and ELM Aquatics will both be representing the city after receiving nominations for the upcoming 2022 Murray-Riverina Business Awards.
The annual award recognises forward-thinking companies with resilience and growth across the region in multiple industries like agriculture, manufacturing and tourism.
Technology manufacturer Flavourtech was nominated in three categories; Excellence in Large Business, Excellence in Export, and Employer of Choice.
Flavourtech general manager Leon Skaliotis said the nominations felt validating for the company and its efforts.
"It helps validate to our team that we're doing things right and that we're on the right track," he said.
Mr Skaliotis, who has been with Flavourtech for 18 years, said the company was always striving to improve, particularly given it often dealt with international clients.
"Most of our products are exported, so there's always a high standard that we need to meet to differentiate ourselves from the competition," he explained.
"We know we're doing something right because every year 30 to 40 per cent of our business is existing customers coming back to us because their business is growing."
As an Employer of Choice nominee, Mr Skaliotis said Flavourtech always ensured staff and company culture were priorities.
He also said Flavourtech had collaborated with external culture experts to ensure there was a positive work environment and that staff needs were being met.
Mr Skaliotis said the company will be hiring a bus to transport its staff to the awards night at Whitton Malt House.
"Whether or not we win is beside the point," he said. "Everybody that's a finalist is a winner, because they're all trying to improve their business."
Fellow Griffith-based company and pool construction start-up ELM Aquatics was nominated in the Outstanding Start Up category thanks to its potential for future success.
Despite the unexpected nomination, ELM Aquatics director Mark McLean said he was still happy to be recognised.
Mr McLean said his parents were both involved in the pool industry, particularly his father, and that his idea to start ELM Aquatics came shortly after his time with a previous company.
Mr McLean said things have been very busy since day dot.
"We've been busy all the way through the pandemic, and our industry as a whole has gotten a lot busier," he said.
Despite the bad weather and non-stop work, Mr McLean said the nomination made him feel his efforts were worthwhile.
"I'm trying not to get my hopes up, but if we do win it'll show what we're doing is warranted and valued by the community," he said.
The 2022 Murray-Riverina Business Awards will be held at Whitton Malt House on Friday, October 21.
Vincent Dwyer is a Riverina-based journalist for The Area News in Griffith and The Irrigator in Leeton. Doesn't mind the odd Seinfeld episode. You can reach him at vincent.dwyer@austcommunitymedia.com.au
