Griffith-based companies Flavourtech and ELM Aquatics have been nominated in multiple categories for the upcoming Murray-Riverina Business Awards

Updated September 29 2022 - 7:18am, first published 3:00am
Flavourtech general manager Leon Skaliotis (right) and technical manager Michael Craig. Photo by Monty Jacka.

Griffith companies Flavourtech and ELM Aquatics will both be representing the city after receiving nominations for the upcoming 2022 Murray-Riverina Business Awards.

