5 Reasons to sign up for virtual payment cards

Virtual cards are growing in popularity and are taking over several aspects of our daily lives, and it's easy to see why. Picture supplied

This is branded content.



Virtual payment cards are temporary digital cards that are similar to physical cards, allowing you to make different transactions and payments. You can use a virtual card for your online shopping, international transactions, and other digital payments.

Also known as temporary payment cards, virtual debit cards feature a 16-digit card number that withdraws money from your bank account for a single vendor transaction. Therefore, you need to get another virtual card to make another transaction. Quite ingenious.

Virtual cards are growing in popularity and are taking over several aspects of our daily lives, and it's easy to see why. At the very basic, you can use a virtual card to process payments with most organisations that accept credit card payments.

Next, we'll now look at other benefits offered by virtual cards.

1. Eliminate the risk of losing your card

Since virtual cards exist as digital applications, there's no probability of ever losing one. In addition, when you forget your password, as commonly happens, the company that issued your virtual card can help you recover it within minutes, allowing you to carry out your transactions conveniently.

This differs from when you lose your physical card or forget your password since, when this happens, you must visit your bank or log in to your mobile banking application to block your card and request a new one at a fee.

2. Enhanced security during payments

Compared to physical cards, virtual payment cards can offer an extra layer of security to your bank account, especially when finalising online payments. Virtual debit cards are created for one-off payments with assigned spending limits, making them useless to anyone who might get the number.



In addition, payment details aren't linked to your bank account, making it challenging for someone who might access your virtual card number to withdraw funds from your account.

Payment card hacking using brute force is another common security risk with physical debit cards. Brute-forcing can have your life's savings wiped away in less than ten minutes. Hence, using disposable virtual payment cards during online shopping can help eliminate the risk of your account getting hacked by credit card fraudsters.

3. Access additional business credit

Unlike physical cards that usually take days to be processed and delivered to your location, virtual cards are generated almost immediately after submitting your application. This allows you to start using them immediately to settle any outstanding online payables. This ability to process payments quickly and conveniently can offer extra benefits to consumers and business owners.

On the business side, once your company earns the reputation of settling accounts payable quickly, you may be able to negotiate for higher credit limits and more extended repayment periods, indirectly increasing your working capital. Faster repayments can also help improve business relationships.

4. Issue multiple cards for the same bank account

For business owners, you no longer have to share the same physical card with your team members to make business purchases. Virtual payment cards allow you to issue multiple cards simultaneously to all employees authorised to procure on behalf of your company.

Having different employees access their virtual cards comes with the added benefit of tracking individual spending habits, which isn't possible with a shared physical. Virtual cards can also empower employees since they can quickly purchase what they need to keep work flowing and have faster turnaround times, especially in producing goods.

Alternatively, unnecessary organisational spending can curtail cash flow and affect business performance. Since virtual payment cards are only authorised for specific purchases, they may enable you to restrict needless rampant spending by your team members. Further, detailed transactional data gives a clear picture of who does what, which allows you to take corrective measures if need be.

5. More detailed transaction details

Virtual payment cards can allow you to add more payment details since they don't limit the characters you can use to note your transaction details. This is quite significant, given that different forms of payment, including wire transfers, are often limited to 140 characters, which are rarely sufficient to record all necessary information.

With detailed information on all transactions comes the added benefit of eliminating accounts processing costs since all necessary details already exist in your system. Virtual payment cards, therefore, can enable financial savings and streamline your processes.

In conclusion

As digitisation changes almost the entire business landscape, it's necessary to adopt future-ready financial solutions that can enhance the effectiveness of your services offered by traditional financial products. Virtual debit cards, for instance, can make for an intelligent payment processing option that offers numerous benefits, as discussed above.