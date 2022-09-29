Energy blooms as Fest in full spring Advertising Feature

This year will finally see the celebration of 30 years of the Griffith Garden Festival and 25 years of the Citrus Sculptures. Picture supplied.

There will be plenty of reasons to celebrate as the grand return of Griffith's Spring Fest quickly approaches.

After a two-year hiatus, Griffith's flagship festival will be back from October 9 to 23 and will showcase everything Griffith has to offer.



Griffith City Council's Tourism Events Coordinator, Izabella Apolloni said Real Juice Company have come back on board again this year as a major sponsor of the Citrus Sculptures.



Events include the Piccolo Family Farm's 'A Day in the Orchard'. Picture by Andrew McLean Photography.

"We have all the favourites plus some new sculptures which will make for a fantastic display, celebrating the 25th Anniversary of the Real Juice Company Citrus Sculptures," she said.

"Traditionally, around 800 locals meet in the early hours of Sunday morning to help build around 60 sculptures, which is one of the key components Griffith Tourism Team are working on at the moment."



After two years of cancellations, Miss Apolloni said they are excited to bring back some favourite events, such as the De Bortoli Wines Griffith Garden Festival and the popular LINX Launch Party down Banna Avenue.

"We are celebrating the 30th year of the Griffith Garden Festival this year with some new and returning gardens which will be announced soon," she said.

Plenty of classic citrus sculptures will join exciting new displays as Griffith Spring Fest returns after a two-year hiatus. Picture supplied.

De Bortoli Wines have joined as the major sponsor of the Griffith Garden Festival, and Ms Apolloni was excited to announce that gardening guru Costa Georgiadis will be back to help celebrate - "we can't wait to have him back in town!"

In addition to the main events, there are so many other fantastic things on offer.



That includes the Piccolo Family Farm's 'A Day in the Orchard' festival on Sunday October 9 and De Bortoli Wines 'Grapes of Mirth' on Saturday October 22.



The Griffith Spring Fest dinner will be held on Saturday October 15 which will be a fabulous night with a four-course meal, De Bortoli wines, music and a talk by special guest and festival ambassador, Costa.



Griffith Mayor, Councillor Doug Curran said despite the Covid-19 pandemic cancelling the festival in prior years, it is wonderful to be able to welcome locals and visitors back to celebrate this year.

"The Tourism Team delivered an online festival in 2020, which celebrated some of our wonderful garden owners, it is exciting that we can now show some of the region's most spectacular gardens in person this year," Cr Curran said.

Music and live entertainment will rock at the LINX Launch Party. Picture supplied.

"I would encourage you to come out this October to explore them all and support the local charities and groups at each of the gardens."

LINX will again sponsor the Launch Party in the Griffith Tourism Hub Car Park, with live music, food, wine, beer and a selection of local stallholders on Friday October 14 from 5.30pm.

The full schedule of events is available online, as well as in the Griffith Spring Fest program.



Check out www.griffithspringfest.com.au or follow Griffith Spring Fest on Facebook for more.

