Gregory Robin McDonald pleads guilty to mid-range drink driving in Griffith Local Court

September 30 2022 - 11:00pm
Decision to drive costs driver $600 and three months behind wheel

Gregory Robin McDonald will spend three months off the road after pleading guilty to mid-range drink driving.

