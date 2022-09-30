Decision to drive costs driver $600 and three months behind wheel

Gregory Robin McDonald will spend three months off the road after pleading guilty to mid-range drink driving.
At Griffith Local Court on September 28, McDonald of Hanwood entered the plea of guilty.
According to documents tendered to the court, police saw McDonald driving on Federation Road at Merriwagga around 10.35pm on August 27.
He was stopped at the intersection of the Kidman Way for a breath test, which was positive.
A second test at Hillston police station returned a reading of 0.094 and he was charged with mid-range drink driving.
He told police that he had five or six cans of beer at the Black Stump Hotel.
McDonald's solicitor George Rigon said his client had an "unusual" driving record and had been in trouble after leaving school.
Mr Rigon said outside of a speeding fine in 2006, it had been three decades since McDonald had come to the attention of police.
Working on a farm at Merriwagga meant there was a substantial need for a licence but McDonald's employer was prepared to accommodate him.
"Thirty years is a good time to turn his life around," Magistrate Trevor Khan said.
McDonald was convicted and and fined $600.
He was disqualified from driving for three months from August 27, and will serve 12 months using an interlock device.
