Lifestyle Markets Australia Inc (LMA) will be returning to Griffith for another day of family, fun, and vintage drive-in movies to help raise funds for disadvantaged regional and rural youth.
Griffith Family Fun Day will take place Saturday, October 29 at the Griffith Showgrounds and will feature an array of attractions including children's activities run by Rommley Brady of the Poison Apple, live music and food stalls.
A whopping 160 kids from the Griffith Performing Arts Centre will also be performing their dance routines for the crowd.
LMA will also be collaborating with the Expatriates Auto Club Inc (EAC) for some throwback, old fashioned fun in the form of a vintage car Show n' Shine and a drive-in movie.
Residents of all ages will be transported back to the 50s and 60s with an old school drive-in cinema experience, with the recently released 'Top Gun: Maverick" serving as the main show.
LMA market manager Grace Pryor said helping disadvantaged youth, as well as her love of everything vintage inspired her to create the event.
"I love vintage cars, vintage lifestyle and the drive-ins. It's something outside the box," Ms Pryor said. "We need fun family nights back."
"If there were flat surfaces I would have had waitresses on roller blades too," she added.
EAC event coordinator Sharon Brown said she thought a drive-in would be successful in Griffith after seeing it held in other towns.
"Griffith had a drive-in many years ago that shut down in the early 90s, and we want to embrace that again," Mrs Brown said.
The Family Fun Day will require a gold coin entry and will be held between 11am and 4pm, while the drive-in movie will kick off shortly afterwards and will cost $25 per car.
Ms Pryor said local businesses can purchase video advertising space prior to the film screening at $100 each. She also said stall holders are wanted for the event.
"It's a family event and people will be supporting their own community," Ms Pryor said. "We've had some pretty tough years recently and we want to put it all behind us."
