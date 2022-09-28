The Area News
Griffith will play host to a fun family day full of activities, music, car shows and a vintage drive-in movie experience

Vincent Dwyer
By Vincent Dwyer
Updated September 28 2022 - 7:49am, first published 6:30am
Rommley Brady with daughter and partner, EAC president Stephen Brown, EAC events coordinator Sharon Brown, and LMA market manager Grace Pryor. Photo by Vincent Dwyer

Lifestyle Markets Australia Inc (LMA) will be returning to Griffith for another day of family, fun, and vintage drive-in movies to help raise funds for disadvantaged regional and rural youth.

