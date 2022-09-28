After three years of waiting, it is finally time for Griffith Three Ways to unite once more for the Koori Knockout.
It will be the first Koori Knockout since 2019, with COVID seeing the cancellation of both the 2020 and 2021 events, and Griffith Three Ways president Damien Thorne said his side can't wait to return.
"It is a big relief," he said.
"We are all happy to start doing things after COVID, but for Aboriginal people, rugby league is our life. Ever since we have been able to pull on the boots or kick a foot around, we all live, eat, sleep and breathe rugby league."
This season will see hundreds of teams across men's, women's and junior age groups descend on the South Coast town of Bomaderry.
Three Ways will welcome back the core players such as Ben Jeffery, Tongia and Craig Fox, Robbie Simpson Junior, Stephen and George Broome and Josh and Kodie Charles there will also be a number of NRL-level players, including Andrew Fifita.
Thorne said the club has also been approached by some young NRL talent who will boost the side's chances.
"Tyrell Sloan and Jayden Sullivan from the Dragons have both jumped on board this year," he said.
"We have a really strong side this year. We have lost some players from the 2019 side, but that is knockout footy, teams change every year."
Having been to the grand final on two previous occasions, including 2019, Thorne is hoping the football gods will shine on his side this season.
"We have realised that to win a Koori Knockout, you need to take 25 players into that final day, and that is the squad size you are allowed," he said.
"It's four grueling days of rugby league, and it takes its toll on your body, but to win a knockout, you need a full and fit side on that day. We get to that final day, and we have lost players every time we have made the grand final, and it's devastating.
"In 2019, we lost Ben Jeffery to a hamstring problem, and Robbie Simpson Junior played the grand final with a broken wrist."
The Three Ways president thanked the community for their continued support and will be doing everything to bring it home.
"Without the support of local businesses, we wouldn't be able to function as a rugby league team and go to the knockout every year," he said.
"We like to be inclusive, and it is all about the community. It doesn't matter what race or religion you are. We are obviously doing this for our culture, but we are also doing it for our community, no matter who you are. It's not just for one mob.
"It would mean for our fathers and our uncles and for some of the younger fella in the team's grandparents that have actually put on the boots for Three Ways back in the 70s when they played in Group 17.
"It would mean so much pride for our families and would be like signing off on something that we needed to do for our uncles and our fathers."
The Koori Knockout will get underway on Friday.
