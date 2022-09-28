The Griffith Blacks came together to celebrate one of their most successful seasons in recent memory with their presentation night.
The Blacks were well represented in the finals series, with all sides qualifying, with three of the four sides making it to the grand final.
Unfortunately, none of the sides could bring back silverware as they fell to Wagga City in all three grades.
The night was highlighted by guest speaker, former NZ Maori captain and 2001 Super Rugby Player of the year Dean Muir who helped present the awards and held a Q&A session with the crowd during the night.
Muir captained the New Zealand Maori side on tours to Scotland in 1998 and Australia in 2001 and 2002 and also led the Chiefs to their then-highest Super 12 finish of sixth in 2001.
Best and Fairest: Blake Theunissen and Daniel Bozic
Best Forward or Back: Chris Latu
Most Improved: Keli Henry
Coaches Award: Simon Star and Richard Cummings
Best and Fairest: Amelia Lolotonga
Best Forward or Back: Fapiola Uoifalelahi
Most Improved: Veniana Caqusau
Coaches Award: Shakiah Byrnes
Best and Fairest: Keli Henry
Best Back or Forward: Caleb Owers
Most Improved: Reni Kirirua Marela
Coaches Award: Isaac Barratto
Best and Fairest: Kapeli Scanlan
Best Back or Forward: Shaquel Crowe
Most Improved: Wyatt Hine
Coaches Award: Daniel Richens
Rookie of the Year (Male): Wyatt Hine
Rookie of the Year (Female): Charli Cunial
Club Person of the Year: Justin James
Supporter of the Year: Shelley Ferreira
Handbreak Award: Anthony McCloskey
Biggest and Hairest: Simon Star
Beautiful Union Maiden: Jacklyn Vidler
Golden Boot (Highest points scored): Amelia Lolotonga (102 points)
As someone with an underlying passion about sport it is a privilege to report on the sporting landscape around the MIA
