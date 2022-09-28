Glen Andreazza has been re-elected as the Griffith deputy mayor following a vote by fellow councillors at the Tuesday night council meeting.
Cr Andreazza will now hold his position for the next year following a decision by councillors to have the deputy mayor term extended from nine to twelve months.
The vote ultimately came down to two candidates in Cr Andreazza and Cr Anne Napoli, who both gave reasons for why they believed they should hold the deputy mayor position prior to votes being made.
Griffith City Council general manager Brett Stonestreet then proceeded to draw a candidate's name from a hat, after which the other councillors made a show of hands to signify their vote.
Cr Andreazza edged past Cr Napoli with seven votes to five to retain his position for the next twelve months.
The re-elected deputy mayor told The Area News he felt reassured by the win, in that others had found his performance from the previous nine months to be satisfactory.
Cr Andreazza said it wasn't about holding a title for him.
"I don't want things like that to go to my head. I just appreciate the fact that we've got a good, cohesive council at the moment," he said.
"I don't take this as a position of power. I regard all councillors to be equal, and if I feel that someone's better suited than me to do a job then I'm happy for that person to take it on."
Despite initially wanting to abolish the deputy mayor role upon becoming a councillor, Cr Andreazza said he has since realised the role's importance in ensuring certain leadership should the mayor be unable to perform their duties.
The re-elected deputy mayor said he now wants to focus on ensuring council unity and serving the Griffith community.
"I'd just like to help keep council together and do what's best for the people that put us there," he said.
"Thanks to all my colleagues who supported me last night. I'm very honoured they had confidence in me and I appreciate it very much."
The next council meeting will be held Tuesday, October 11.
Vincent Dwyer is a Riverina-based journalist for The Area News in Griffith and The Irrigator in Leeton. Doesn't mind the odd Seinfeld episode. You can reach him at vincent.dwyer@austcommunitymedia.com.au
