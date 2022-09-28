The Area News
Vincent Dwyer
By Vincent Dwyer
Updated September 28 2022 - 7:50am, first published 2:00am
Glen Andreazza has been re-elected as the Griffith deputy mayor following a vote by fellow councillors at the Tuesday night council meeting.

