The Area News
Subscriber

The grand final gate for the Riverina League grand final was just $21,800

By Matt Malone
Updated September 28 2022 - 12:29am, first published 12:25am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

THE Riverina League recorded it's lowest grand final crowd in 16 years on Saturday.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Griffith news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.