Ben Cleaver's top season recognised with Barellan best and fairest win.

By Matt Malone
September 29 2022 - 12:00am
Ben Cleaver took out Barellan's best and fairest at the club's presentation night on Saturday.

He's an out and out superstar so it was good to see him get recognition not just internally but externally."

- Barellan coach Alex Lawder on Ben Cleaver's best and fairest win

Barellan midfielder Ben Cleaver was recognised for an outstanding season by taking out the Two Blues best and fairest award.

