He's an out and out superstar so it was good to see him get recognition not just internally but externally."- Barellan coach Alex Lawder on Ben Cleaver's best and fairest win
Barellan midfielder Ben Cleaver was recognised for an outstanding season by taking out the Two Blues best and fairest award.
Cleaver backed up his Farrer League Team of the Year selection with a strong win in Barellan's best and fairest vote count.
Cleaver took out his first Barellan best and fairest in his second season at the club, defeating speedster Dean Schmetzer, who finished runner up.
Barellan coach Alex Lawder was pleased for Cleaver.
"Ben last year was obviously still a super player but he had more of a stop-start year, he had some achilles issues where as this year he played 15 games and was more consistent and that obviously that reflected playing week in, week out," Lawder said.
Riley Irvin was rewarded for a fine first season at Barellan with the most consistent and best utility awards.
Sean Ellis won leading goalkicker, Dwayne Campbell most improved and Hugh McKenzie claimed coach's award.
Casey Willis edged out Ashleigh O'Leary to win the A grade netball best and fairest, while Jarrod Moala claimed the win in reserve grade football.
A highlight of Barellan's presentation night was the life memberships awarded to long-serving club legends in Mark Kenny and Kim Hillman.
