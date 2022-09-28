EXPERIENCED coach Alex Lawder will lead Barellan again next season.
On the back of Barellan's best season since their return to the Farrer League in 2015, Lawder has agreed to coach the Two Blues for a third consecutive season.
There could be a significant change to the structure however with Lawder revealing the club was on the hunt for someone to share the coaching duties with him in a co-coach capacity.
Lawder went as far as to suggest he will step aside if they find the right candidate and they want to take the job on solely.
"I am coming back for another year," Lawder revealed.
"I am in the process of trying to find a co-coach. I've made it quite clear to the club that I want to set the club up for success so I'm trying to find someone.
"If that person wanted to be the sole coach then I'd fully support them too and I could be some kind of assistant or something too.
"We're working through that process."
Lawder wants the co-coach to be locally based to complement him from his Canberra base.
Lawder missed the second half of the season due to a knee injury but is keen to get back on the field in 2023.
"I do want to play again, so we'll see how that pans out," he said.
Lawder admitted there was a moment when it looked like his time at Barellan might be finished but it was his wife who talked him around.
"I was stepping down and then I think I was really battling with the decision," he revealed.
"I think my missus might have clued onto that and said you can have one more crack if you like so I jumped at it."
Barellan will be without Sean Ellis and James McCabe next season. The pair have retired after valuable contributions to the Two Blues in the latter half of their careers.
Mick Lovett also won't be back after suffering an ACL tear mid-season.
However Barellan is on the verge of announcing some new signings that they hope can continue their charge towards a Farrer League finals campaign.
"We'll keep the Canberra guys around the same numbers and try to build our local group a bit more hopefully," Lawder said.
"That's the biggest thing that I say all of the time now is these Canberra guys, they keep coming back so the club must be doing something right.
"It's the smallest community in the league and one of the best communities. It's a good place to be, we've built a lot over the last couple of years and hopefully we can take that next step."
