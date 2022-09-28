The Area News
Muscle and vintage cars galore will make their way down Banna Ave on Saturday to raise funds and mark the return of Griffith's Biggest Laps

Vincent Dwyer
Vincent Dwyer
Updated September 28 2022 - 7:49am, first published 1:00am
Griffith's Biggest Lap president Greg Centofanti the idea for the event came from reminiscing about weekend nights spent chopping laps along Banna Ave. Photo by Vincent Dwyer

Muscles cars, vintage cars, motorbikes and more are set to rumble down Banna Ave on Saturday for a good cause as Griffith's Biggest Laps returns after two years of COVID-related cancellations.

