A man has been charged with a raft of drug and theft offences after a raid on a home Hay.
Investigations into a number of break-and-enters on homes and businesses led police to execute a search warrant on a Maiden Lane home last week.
A number of premises were targeted by thieves between July 1 and August 12, and then again between September 14 and 16, police said.
Police allege they discovered a number of items believed to be associated with the break-and-enters, which mainly occurred in the late evening or early hours of the morning, when they searched the property on Thursday.
Investigators arrested a 24-year-old Hay man around 9.50am on Monday, leading to charges being laid at Hay police station.
The man's bail was refused and he will face Griffith Local Court on Wednesday to answer several break, enter and steal charges, as well as larceny, fraud and drug offences.
Inquiries are continuing into finding the origins of some of the property located at the premises during the search warrant.
Police are appealing for any witnesses that may have seen anything suspicious around these times or anyone with CCTV or dashcam footage from the area that may assist with the police investigations to please contact Hay Police Station on 6997 2720 or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
Taylor has four years of experience working as a Journalist for Australian Community Media covering an array of topics. Now a journalist for The Daily Advertiser, Taylor predominantly covers breaking news and crime.
