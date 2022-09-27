The Area News
Subscriber

Yenda Blueheelers hold 2022 Presentation Night

Liam Warren
By Liam Warren
Updated September 27 2022 - 2:21am, first published 1:41am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

The Yenda Blueheelers came together on Friday night to celebrate their 2022 season which saw four of their five grades qualify for finals.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Liam Warren

Liam Warren

Sports Journalist

As someone with an underlying passion about sport it is a privilege to report on the sporting landscape around the MIA

Local News

Get the latest Griffith news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.