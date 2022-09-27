The Yenda Blueheelers came together on Friday night to celebrate their 2022 season which saw four of their five grades qualify for finals.
The night was highlighted with a guest speaker in former NZ Maori captain and 2001 Super Rugby Player of the year Dean Muir.
Awards
Under 16s
Best forward: Scholarship Mataora
Best Back: Ethem Isik
Coaches Award: Sioeli Vea
Managers Award: Toby Hams
Most Improved: Lochlan Painting
Player's Player: Isaiah Nauer
Danny O'Brien Memorial Trophy (Best and Fairest): Salesi Fatafehi and Bodhi Brady
Under 18s
Best forward: Riley Piva
Best Back: Feake Mariner
Coaches Award: Jake Ramponi
Managers Award: Lucas Irvin
Most Improved: Lachlan Vandrine
Player's Player: Sam Burley
Ted Greham Yenda Hotel Memorial Shield (Best and Fairest): Daniel Parisotto
League Tag
Best forward: Haley Sloan
Best Back: Monique Higgins
Coaches Award: Alana Koro
Managers Award: Alannah Starr
Most Improved: Sarah Wells
Player's Player: Larnee McDonald
Fuller Family Shield (Best and Fairest): Abbey Brill
Reserve Grade
Best forward: Aidan Lewis
Best Back: Todd Granger
Coaches Award: Jordon Burley
Managers Award: Dayne Butler
Most Improved: Kyle Darrington
Player's Player: Tom Sellars
Alek Leagh Memorial Shield (Best and Fairest): Trey Woodland
First Grade
Best forward: Zach Starr
Best Back: Charlie Tiana
Coaches Award: Noah Forbutt
Managers Award: Jacob Busnello
Most Improved: Kyle Darrington
Player's Player: Chris Latu
Bill Cotterill Memorial Trophy (Best and Fairest): Chris Latu
Perpetual Awards
Andrew Farrugia Award: Trey Woodland
Strappers Award: Ryan Pratt and Nick Hodgkins
Reg and Rusty Hill Memorial Trophy (Colt of the Year): Sam Burley
Yenda War Memorial Youth Club (Rookie of the Year): Elvis Nauer-Wood
Peter 'Spike' Green Memorial Trophy (Most Consistent across all grades): Kyle Darrington
John Del Nevo Club Person of the Year: Jordon Burley
