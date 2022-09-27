The Moore's could ask for no more in the fourth race of the Arsova over competition.
Tania Moore posting a net time of 34m47s claimed her first win in a long course competition while his son Connor Moore (15m18s) was equal first and fastest male in the short course run making it three wins in a row.
Sheila Marcus (20m03s) joined Connor on top of the podium. Shanna Kissell (18m0s) was 3rd and posted the fastest female time.
It's taken awhile but finally last week the handicapper clapped and additional 15 seconds on Connor. He leads the competition with 146 points being 20 points ahead of Elio Minato on 116 points then comes Peggy Carpenter on 98 points.
Joining Tania Moore on the podium were Georgia Grimmond (31m19s) then Keith Riley (32m18s). Rita Fascianelli-McIver (35m06s) with one minute add it to her handicap managed 4th place followed by Lachlan Date (23m41s).
In 6th place was Gary Andreazza who must be wondering why every week 15 seconds is added to his handicap.
Peter Stockwell (26m03s) was 7th then Tony Rokov (28m12s) Adrian Baird (29m19s) and Roy Binks to round off the top 10. A consolation for those bemoaning their increased handicap, the handicapper added 45 seconds to himself.
In the 2022 Arsova the real competition is not with 1st or 2nd to cross the line but a little further down the track. Tony Rokov leads the competition with 112 points followed by Gary Andreazza on 108 points then Georgia Grimmond on 106 points. In the last two weeks both Gary and Georgia have gained more points than Tony. The gap is narrowing gap.
This week in the long course I passed two participants twice and they didn't overtake me Hmm. Two more black flags.
Congratulations to Tom Mackerras who clocked up 2,000km of recorded "Hill" running this week. Tom and club members celebrated the milestone in the customary manner. Well done, Tom.
The Feral's meet at the green water tower opposite pioneer park for a 4:30pm start. If you enjoy social activities and keeping fit through running, then the Feral's may suit you. New members are always welcome.
